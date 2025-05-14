Kazakhstan, China Eye Investments in Grain, Livestock, Infrastructure 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and China plan to launch a grain processing investment project focused on starch sugar production, as was reported during a May 13 meeting between Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov and CITIC Construction Chairman Yang Jianqiang, reported the ministry’s press service.

The project, valued at $1.1 billion, will have a processing capacity of 700,000 tons of grain annually.

“Kazakhstan has everything necessary for production facilities – raw materials, infrastructure. We are interested in creating special economic zones and joint ventures in its territory. Chinese partners are also showing interest in livestock farming projects,” Jianqiang said.

Jianqiang also met with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to discuss CITIC’s potential participation in constructing and reconstructing the Center-West highway as part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

A memorandum on the project is expected to be signed during the upcoming visit of CITIC Group’s leadership to Kazakhstan in May.

The parties focused on attracting investment in projects for the agro-industrial complex, the deep processing of grain and oilseed crops, and the construction of livestock farms and processing plants in Kazakhstan.

They discussed initiatives for the development and processing of non-ferrous metals as well. Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to provide comprehensive support to CITIC’s projects.

CITIC Construction is a subsidiary of China’s state-owned CITIC Group and specializes in international infrastructure and engineering projects. The company has been operating in Kazakhstan since 2010, contributing to large-scale transport, energy, agro-industrial, and mining projects.