Kazakhstan Becomes Third-Largest Crude Oil Supplier to EU

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranked third among the largest crude oil exporters to the European Union (EU), supplying 1.05 million barrels per day (Mb/d) in 2024, according to a May 14 report by Econovis, a leading economics research lab.

Last year, the EU’s crude oil imports reached 9.1 Mb/d, where the United States led at 1.40 Mb/d (15.4%), followed by Norway at 1.10 Mb/d (12.1%), and Kazakhstan at 11.5% of the total volume.

Other major suppliers to the EU included Libya, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Nigeria, Brazil, and the United Kingdom.