ASTANA – Kazakh low-cost carrier FlyArystan has officially launched a direct charter passenger flight between Almaty and Yining, with the first flight carrying 160 passengers landing at Ili Yining International Airport on May 18, reported Xinhua.

The route connects Kazakhstan with Yining, a Chinese city in the Ili-Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

The new service will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.