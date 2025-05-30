Eurasian Connectivity: Global Leaders Chart Development Path at AIF

ASTANA — Connectivity and supply chain stability are the key initiatives that bring countries closer to their development goals, said Ban Ki-moon, the president of the Global Green Growth Institute and eighth secretary-general of the United Nations (UN) at the May 29 plenary session of the Astana International Forum (AIF) 2025, where global experts explored strategies to enhance regional connectivity and unlock development potential.

Building bridges, not barriers

In his opening remarks, Ban reflected on Kazakhstan’s growing connectivity role and the importance of regional integration in, as he said, “an increasingly fragmented economy.”

“Here in Kazakhstan, robust connectivity has transformed a landlocked nation into a key transit hub, truly a global crossroad, connecting Europe and Asia. The Middle Corridor, the North-South Corridor, and the Trans-Caspian transportation network, together with the Belt and Road Initiative, present the country with great opportunities to unlock regional economic potential,” said Ban.

Ban emphasized the urgency of international cooperation, connectivity and supply chain stability.

“Our world is so interdependent, interconnected and intertwined. Our challenges are so diverse, complex and transnational,” he said.

He called for expanding regional trade frameworks, noting that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) offer shared visions for closer regional cooperation.

“Connectivity is also about connecting people and connecting minds. This is where forums such as the World Forum for Asia and the Astana International Forum play a vital role. I am very pleased to see so many brilliant people and minds gathered here in Astana and at the panel today to build consensus, trust, confidence and our shared future,” he said.

Trade, climate: future of Asian integration

Shamshad Akhtar, a member of the Council of Advisors for the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) and a former UN under-secretary-general, highlighted Asia’s historic leadership in regional connectivity and economic dynamism. She noted that intra-Asian preferential trade agreements (PTAs) had grown from just four in 1990 to 77 in 2023.

However, she pointed to challenges such as overlapping PTAs, shallow market access provisions, and constrained foreign direct investment (FDI) flows.

“To unlock the full potential of PTAs, future agreements could emphasize new sectors and prospective markets, focusing on export diversification, rather than merely amplifying the established trade flows,” said Akhtar.

Akhtar noted a shift toward regional value chain integration, with forward linkages growing faster, indicating a gradual regionalization of trade and production. She emphasized the importance of leveraging regional sourcing to enhance supply chain resilience and mitigate global risks.

She also called for digital transformation, energy connectivity, and green investment.

“Kazakhstan is the best place to talk about clean technology with all the advancements it has achieved,” said Akhtar.

“Asia, being the largest contributor of emissions, needs to enhance its collaboration on climate action and finance. It requires an estimated $1.1 trillion a year to address climate change,” she said.

“All of us played our role in the Paris Agreement. It has helped to harmonize disclosure standards for climate-related financial risk and integrate climate risk into fiscal policy management (…) The new agenda should include a lot of new features, because it is time to now focus on how to defuse the various tensions and negativity that’s in the air,” Akhtar added.

Infrastructure and investment: mapping the road ahead

Fabrizia Lapecorella, the deputy secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), added a crucial layer of analysis to the conversation by sharing early insights from a new OECD project under the European Union’s (EU) Central Asia Prosperity Initiative.

“The goal of the project is to help governments identify and address the remaining bottlenecks related to both soft and hard infrastructure on the corridor,” said Lapecorella, referring to the Trans-Caspian transport route. The full report will be released in autumn at the EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Uzbekistan.

She noted encouraging trends, including traffic growth, investment in rail and port infrastructure, and improvements in trade facilitation, particularly in Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan, in particular, is emerging as the leading reformer in the region. As a keynote note on the corridor, Kazakhstan has much to gain from its development, and it is investing heavily in railways, logistics centers and port development,” said Lapecorella.

Lapecorella also highlighted environmental concerns and institutional challenges, noting the need for cleaner transportation policies, including phasing out fossil fuel subsidies and updating vehicle fleets. She also highlighted persistent private sector concerns over corruption, transit permits, and visa issues, as well as the need to reform state-owned enterprises.

Breaking isolationist trends

Volkan Bozkır, the president of the 75th UN General Assembly, warned against the global drift toward isolationism.

“In an interconnected world, no nation or region can thrive in isolation (…) I think by breaking down barriers and building bridges, both littoral and physical, we can unlock unprecedented opportunities for growth, innovation and collective progress,” he said.

Bozkır outlined four pillars for regional connectivity: infrastructure integration, trade and investment, people-centered development, and sustainability. He underscored the need for easier visa policies and harmonized regulations, highlighting examples such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Connectivity Master Plan and the EU’s Trans-European Networks.

“Connectivity is more than just roads and railways. It is about linking economies, cultures and aspirations. When regions are well-connected, trade flourishes. When trade flourishes, it reduces costs and expands markets. When regions are well-connected, investments will start flowing, creating jobs and boosting industries. It will, of course, need people connected and fostering understanding, collaboration and innovation,” said Bozkır.

“From the ancient Silk Road to today’s digital highways, history has shown that connectivity drives civilizations forward. Now we must harness this power for a more inclusive and sustainable future,” he added.

SCO’s expanding regional reach

Piao Yangfan, the deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), highlighted the SCO’s transformation into a trans-regional organization encompassing Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Yangfan said the SCO continues to advance connectivity through legal harmonization, transport infrastructure, logistics hubs, and cooperation on customs.

“Amid increasing global geopolitical tensions and unilateral protectionist measures that disrupt economic chains and pose threats of a comprehensive trade and economic crisis, the SCO emphasizes the need for regional socio-economic integration,” she said.

“A gradual transition to the free movement of goods, capital, technologies, and services remains one of the foundational goals of economic cooperation within the SCO,” she added.

Yangfan noted that SCO member states are implementing an agreement to streamline international road transport by harmonizing procedures and coordinating development. A new cooperation mechanism is also underway to boost ports and logistics hubs across the SCO region.

Kazakhstan’s strategic role in the Eurasian region

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov detailed the country’s transport modernization agenda, positioning the Middle Corridor as a central artery for Eurasian logistics.

“In 2024, total cargo volume transported via the Middle Corridor rose by 60% compared to 2023, reaching approximately 4.5 million tons, with a target of hitting 10 million tons in a couple of years,” said Kuantyrov, citing the 11-day delivery of a container block train from Xi’an, China, to Azerbaijan as an example of the corridor’s growing competitiveness.

Kazakhstan is investing $35 billion in transport infrastructure between 2023 and 2027. Key projects include the development of new railway lines, port expansions, and dry port development, all undertaken in collaboration with international partners.

“Through this effort, the Caspian segment of the corridor is becoming not only a transit point, but a strategic logistics hub linking Central Asia to global markets,” Kuantyrov said.

Finance as a driver of inclusive development

Feng Yanqiu, the managing director of the Silk Road Fund (SRF), shared insights on how investment can deepen connectivity and promote sustainability.

He outlined the fund’s $25.8 billion portfolio, spanning 70 countries, with a focus on both large-scale infrastructure projects and smaller, community-centered investments in healthcare, education, and digitalization.

“Once such large-scale greenfield infrastructure projects complete construction and start operation, they will effectively strengthen the medium- and long-term economic foundations of the countries and regions along the routes, driving industrialization, stabilizing industrial supply chains and promoting sustainable development,” said Feng.

He noted that the fund incorporates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and has built a sustainable investment portfolio of $2.6 billion, including $1.5 billion in green assets.