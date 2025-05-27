Dushanbe to Host Key Regional Climate Consultation Ahead of 2026 Astana Summit

ASTANA – Dushanbe will host the fourth regional consultation as part of the International High-Level Conference on Glacier Conservation on May 29. The session, titled Climate Science and Research Inventory: A Basis for Sustainable Solutions in Central Asia, will bring together experts and officials from across the region to advance scientific cooperation in response to the intensifying impacts of climate change.

The event will be held in preparation for the Regional Climate Summit initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, set to take place in the Kazakh capital in 2026.

According to the Project Office for Central Asia on Climate Change and Green Energy, the Dushanbe session will focus on the critical role of climate research and monitoring in addressing regional challenges such as glacier melt, water scarcity, and extreme weather events.

Representatives from Central Asian governments, academia, and international organizations will examine ways to improve data availability, strengthen scientific collaboration, support young researchers, and integrate research into policy making. A central topic will be the development of a Regional Climate Research Support Program, aimed at unifying and funding long-term scientific efforts in the region.

Given the urgency of glacier retreat in the Tien Shan and Pamir mountain ranges, the session will also explore advancing glaciological monitoring, remote sensing, and integrating findings into water management and early warning systems.

The session is organized by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Project Office for Central Asia on Climate Change and Green Energy, with support from UNESCO.