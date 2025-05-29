Astana International Forum 2025 Kicks Off Today

ASTANA – The Astana International Forum (AIF), a key platform for global dialogue and cooperation, opens today at the Congress Centre in the EXPO Business District of Astana.

Held under the theme Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future, the forum gathers high-level participants from governments, international organizations, businesses, and academia to engage in transformative discussions and develop practical solutions to today’s most pressing global challenges.

The event will commence with a plenary session featuring an address by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and distinguished guests.

This year’s AIF broadens its agenda to address pressing global challenges — from climate change and energy security to trade, innovation, and sustainability. The two-day program features both plenary and one-on-one discussions, with panels exploring themes like the shift to renewable energy, cross-border cooperation, and effective water resource strategies.

The expanded agenda reflects the interconnected nature of today’s global landscape and the need for collaborative, cross-sectoral approaches.

More than 5,000 international visitors are expected to attend, including forum delegates, heads of delegations, corporate executives, and over 100 foreign journalists.

The two-day forum is supported by key partners, including: Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund as the general partner, ERG Komek Corporate Fund as the general sponsor, and Freedom Bank Kazakhstan as the official banking partner.