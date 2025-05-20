Art Without Borders: Franco‑Kazakh Performance Lights Up Astana

ASTANA – A unique blend of modern choreography, experimental music, and Franco-Kazakh collaboration took center stage on May 16 in Astana. The performance, called Jubilé!, marked the 20th anniversary of the Alliance Française (the French Alliance).

The evening showcased two dynamic performances that reflected the spirit of intercultural dialogue and artistic innovation. The event was organized with the support of the French Embassy in Kazakhstan.

The highlight of the evening was the debut of Oina-Jouer, a 30-minute contemporary dance and music performance. Almaty-based theater company JOLDA and French electronic musician Judah Warsky created the show mixing the fluid dance moves with the sounds of Kazakh folk instruments and French electronic beats.

“This was our first time working so closely with a French composer,” said Jeanne Tulendy, the founder of JOLDA Dance Theater. “Preparing for the show was surprisingly easy. Even though we were in different countries and communicated only through Zoom, we still formed a really close bond.”

French musician Judah Warsky shared his thoughts on the universal power of art.

“Art is the one thing that brings everybody together—the public, the people on stage, all the cultures. The language barrier no longer exists when it’s dancing and music,” he said.

The evening also included “The Raft of the Medusa,” a short performance inspired by Théodore Géricault’s painting housed at the Louvre. It was created by IP Theater with the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography. Musicians performed traditional instruments such as the dombyra and kobyz, while soloists made a powerful story through dance. The choreography drew on the chaos and emotional tension depicted in Géricault’s works, offering an interpretation of struggle and survival.

Both JOLDA and IP Theater are now preparing to present their work in Avignon, France, this July.

Alex Bortolan, an advisor for cultural cooperation at the French Embassy in Kazakhstan, underscored the show’s wider significance.

“Events like this prove that cultural ties between France and Kazakhstan are growing faster than ever. For the past two or three years, our bilateral cooperation in the arts has been extremely dynamic,” Bortolan said.

Founded in 2005, the Alliance Française in Astana has become a key player in the development of French language and culture in Kazakhstan. Over the past two decades, the school hosted exhibitions, concerts, language courses, and creative residencies.