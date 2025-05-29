AIF 2025 Spotlights Water Security in Central Asia, Urges Reform and Regional Unity

ASTANA – As climate change accelerates and water resources grow scarcer, Central Asia finds itself at a critical stage. The high-level panel session on water security at the Astana International Forum (AIF) underscored its crucial role in Central Asia’s sustainable development.

Speaking at the forum, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev highlighted the country’s efforts to reform its water management system in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive to establish the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.

Kazakhstan’s water reforms

Key initiatives in Kazakhstan’s water reform agenda include infrastructure modernization, with 42 new reservoirs and 30 reconstructions currently underway. More than 14,000 kilometers of irrigation canals are being upgraded to expand irrigated land and minimize water-related emergencies. Efficiency improvements are also central to the reform, as the government promotes the adoption of water-saving technologies among farmers by raising subsidies for irrigation systems and sprinkler equipment to 80%.

Digitalization plays a vital role, with the launch of a new platform, hydro.gov.kz, designed to centralize data on water bodies and infrastructure. This initiative includes the digitization of over 3,500 kilometers of canals and the automation of irrigation water measurement. Legal reforms are advancing through the adoption of a new Water Code, which prioritizes environmental sustainability, climate adaptation, public engagement, and the integrated use of water resources.

Kazakhstan is also deepening international cooperation by actively engaging with neighboring countries on the management of transboundary rivers, sharing data and coordinating responses.

“Kazakhstan views water not only as a natural resource, but also as a powerful driver of cooperation, sustainable development and regional stability. We believe that only by building mutual trust and constructive dialogue, can we respond effectively to the the climate change we face,” said Bozumbayev.

Prioritizing sustainable and digital solutions for water security in Central Asia

Qu Dongyu, Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), advocated for climate-resilient irrigation and regional cooperation to ensure sustainable water use.

“Water is food. Water is life, it is energy, dignity and opportunity. But water is not a gift from God. We should make water valuable – pricing it and using it efficiently and effectively,” he said.

Mohamed Manssouri, director of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Investment Center, emphasized the critical importance of water security in Central Asia, highlighting the interconnectedness of water, energy, and food systems.

According to him, agriculture, which contributes up to 25% of employment, relies heavily on water, with 90% of freshwater withdrawals allocated to this sector.

The region faces severe water scarcity due to inefficient management, aging infrastructure, and climate change. Investments in modern technology, regional cooperation, and digitalization are crucial for sustainable water management. The FAO and various financial institutions are committed to supporting strategic investments to enhance water efficiency, resilience, and economic growth, aiming to secure water, energy, and food for future generations.

“Future investment must avoid repeating past mistakes. They must result in less water use overall through efficiency gains. We need smarter water infrastructure. The critical message here is that sustainability, not just production, must be the yardstick for success in water investments,” he said.

Praising regional cooperation, he highlighted the trilateral agreement between Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan on the construction of the Kambar-Ata-1 hydroelectric power plant as a model.

“This shows that shared benefits outweigh individual fears. We need more of these forward looking partnerships,” he noted.

He stressed that digitalization and better data will be key.

“Digital, data-driven water governance is transforming water management. It means more crops per drop and more value per crop,” he noted.

He concluded with a call to action.

“Water scarcity in Central Asia is a formidable challenge, but it is one that can be solved — provided the countries in the region make the right investments and policy choices. Investing in water means investing in food security, economic growth, stability, and peace,” he said.

Financing challenges and solutions for water management in Central Asia

In contrast to speakers who emphasized environmental and policy frameworks, Hüseyin Özhan, managing director for Central Asia and Mongolia at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, focused on financing structures and the economic realities of water management in Central Asia.

He warned that many countries in the region remain heavily reliant on grant financing, which is becoming increasingly scarce due to global financial pressures. To move forward, he stressed, projects must become more bankable.

This involves introducing cost-recovery tariff systems, fostering public-private partnerships, and enhancing private sector engagement through flexible contracting models, ranging from straightforward management contracts to complex design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM) contracts, and even full privatization where appropriate.