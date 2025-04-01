Strengthening Central Asia: Kazakh-Uzbek Military Cooperation Grows

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are the largest countries in Central Asia that hold colossal importance for maintaining the sustainable development of the region, said Kazakh Defense Minister, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov, Kazinform reported on March 29.

Since independence, the two countries have strengthened military ties through agreements on flight safety, military-technical sphere, air defense, military intelligence, and education. Their defense ministries regularly engage in bilateral meetings, joint training, and military exercises.

The latter have been carried out since 2021. Among them are Kalkan, Hamkorlik, Khanjar, and the Birlestik-2024 exercise, which brought together military contingents from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

In addition, joint sniper training courses in the mountains and survival training in various climatic conditions are organized in both countries – all of them help achieve efficiency, coherence of the actions, and mastering new forms and methods of combat.

Military collaboration also touched upon culture and youth engagement. Kazakh and Uzbek military ensembles have participated in each other’s national celebrations.

Joint military education is expanding: Kazakh and Uzbek service members are currently studying at each other’s defense institutions while faculty members engage in discussions on international security.