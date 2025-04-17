Shares of Kazakhstan’s Companies Show Growth Despite Market Volatility

ASTANA – Despite global market uncertainty, Kazakhstan’s stock market remained resilient in January-March, with the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) Index rising by 1.4% to reach 5,658.74 points.

The volume of transactions with index shares on the secondary market reached 59.7 billion tenge (US$114 million), an increase of 17.1 billion tenge (US$32.7 million) compared to the same period in 2024. The strongest performance came from companies in the financial and telecommunications sectors, reported KASE on April 16.

The ordinary shares of JSC Bank CenterCredit led the growth, which surged by 24.2%. JSC Halyk Bank followed with an increase of 18%, while JSC Kazakhtelecom rose by 6.7%. Shares of JSC NC KazMunayGas also saw modest increase of 2.6%, reaching 15,000 tenge (US$28.7) per share.

“Compared to global stock exchanges, the KASE index showed positive dynamics in the first quarter and remained stable amid the mixed performance of global markets,” said Dana Amanzholova, deputy chairperson of the KASE Management Board, during a press briefing on the quarterly results, according to Kazinform.

The total trading volume on KASE for January-March reached 83.5 trillion tenge (US$159.6 billion) and decreased compared to the same period in 2024 by 10.1% or 9.4 trillion tenge (US$18 billion).

As of April 1, KASE’s trading list included 772 non-government securities from 262 issuers.

In 2024, trading volume at the KASE reached 389.1 trillion tenge (US$743.6 billion), 5% less than the previous year.