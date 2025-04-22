Kazakhstan to Train One Million Citizens in AI Skills Over Five Years

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to train 500,000 schoolchildren, 300,000 students, 90,000 civil servants, 80,000 business representatives, and thousands of citizens from other areas in artificial intelligence (AI) skills over the next five years, said Daniya Akhmetova, the managing director of the Astana Hub International Technopark of IT Startups, at an April 17 press conference in the Central Communications Service, reported the hub’s press office.

“This is a strategic initiative of the Kazakh government,” she said. “The goal is to shape a generation ready to create and use technologies, not just consume them.”

This fall, the Alem.ai International AI Center will launch a TUMO center for teenagers aged 12 to 18. The innovative educational space will offer free training in animation, programming, 3D graphics, and generative AI.

Last year, Astana Hub launched Tomorrow School, Kazakhstan’s first peer-to-peer AI school for young people and students. The free two-year program focuses on practice, teamwork, and critical thinking, covering modern programming languages such as Golang, JavaScript, Python, and Rust.

For civil servants, the AI Qyzmet program teaches the ethical and effective application of AI in public administration, thereby contributing to the creation of a more flexible and technologically advanced government system.

Not long ago, Kazakhstan introduced the QazCoders program, developed in partnership with the United Arab Emirates. Open to all ages, it provides educational support with guidance from experts and an AI assistant. From 2019 to 2023, a similar project was successfully implemented in Uzbekistan and Jordan.

Another key initiative is Decentrathon, the country’s largest multi-location hackathon, which brings together young professionals to work on real-world AI solutions. In 2024, over 2,500 participants from across Kazakhstan took part in it.