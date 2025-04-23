Kazakhstan to Launch TravelStan All-in-One Travel App This Year

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to launch a unified mobile application for tourists, named TravelStan, by the end of this year, said Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev at the Digital Tourism in Kazakhstan – 2025 forum on April 22 in Almaty.

The app will offer travelers access to a full range of tourism services in a convenient digital format, reported Kazinform.

Yerkinbayev noted that digital platforms are currently being developed at the regional level.

“Almaty, for example, plans to launch its own tourism app in partnership with Mastercard. However, it is important that all of these tools are interconnected,” he said.