Kazakhstan to Develop National AI Strategy This Year

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is preparing to upgrade its Concept for the Development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into a Strategy, announced Gizzat Baitursynov, the chairman of the AI and Innovation Development Committee at the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry during an April 17 press conference in the Central Communications Service (CCS).

According to the CCS’s press service, Kazakhstan is currently advancing AI in three key areas: institutional framework, technological infrastructure, and human capital.

Following the establishment of the Committee last year, a specialized department was tasked with shaping public policy and coordinating AI development between government bodies.

“The concept covers international experience, the current situation in Kazakhstan. We describe our tasks and goals in six main areas: human capital, infrastructure, data, public policy, and others,” Baitursynov said.

To transform the concept into a strategy, deputies initiated a bill on AI, which has already been submitted to the Mazhilis, the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament. It includes standards for AI content labeling and ethical norms.

“We have defined the responsibility between the owner, proprietor, and user of the AI ​​system. We have also developed a classification of the AI ​​system,” Baitursynov added.

He also recalled the launch of a Kazakh-language AI model in December of last year, trained on 148 billion tokens and now publicly available.

“The next direction is the National AI Platform. This platform has been put into operation, providing access to data, computing resources, and ready-made models. We have recently trained nearly 2,000 civil servants and quasi-public sector employees,” Baitursynov noted.