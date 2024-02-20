Kazakhstan Creates Concept for AI Development for Next Five Years

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry has put forth a project on developing artificial intelligence (AI) for 2024-2029. According to the draft concept, the supercomputer is expected to be launched by 2025.

The ministry plans to create a National Artificial Intelligence Platform based on Smart Data Ukimet, which includes data from more than 90 information systems of government agencies. By 2029, at least 25 solutions using artificial intelligence based on this platform should be developed.

It also proposes to create a training course on AI with the possibility of obtaining a certificate. At least 80,000 people are expected to undertake the course by 2029.

One of the important directions in the concept is developing and implementing a national language model based on neural networks.

“The implementation of the national language model will allow the use of the Kazakh language in various artificial intelligence projects, will reduce dependence on foreign services and allow us to develop domestic expertise in this area. This will also contribute to the preservation of Kazakh culture and values in the digital environment, and will give impetus to the development of language models, members of the same language group,” according to the draft document.