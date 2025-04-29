Kazakhstan, France Unite to Develop Long-Term Master Plan for Lake Balkhash Preservation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and France are set to develop a master plan through 2040 for the conservation and sustainable management of Lake Balkhash. The plan aims to address long-standing environmental challenges through a coordinated, data-driven, and international approach, said Kazakh Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Bolat Bekniyaz at a recent seminar held in Almaty.

For a long time, efforts to manage Lake Balkhash’s ecosystem were fragmented and localized. Now, the ministry is leading a unified and cross-sectoral effort to develop a comprehensive master plan. The French Development Agency (AFD) and the Bureau of Geological and Mining Research (BRGM) are key partners, bringing expertise in environmental science and resource management, reported Kazinform on April 29.

The roadmap includes a range of efforts, including water quality and resource assessment, digitalization and monitoring, efficient water use, and transboundary cooperation.

French experts from BRGM are preparing a field visit to examine wells, hydrological posts, and irrigated areas around the lake.

According to the ministry, Lake Balkhash’s water level has increased by 12 centimeters over the past year. Water volume rose by 2 billion cubic meters. Approximately 3.8 billion cubic meters of water have been released into the lake from the Kapchagay reservoir in early 2025.

This inflow benefits the delta of the Ili River and supports agricultural irrigation zones like Akdalinsky and Shengeldy.

Kazakhstan boosts regional cooperation and water reforms to tackle growing water shortages.