Kazakhstan Enhances Cooperation with Türkiye in Agro-Industrial and Food Industries

By Staff Report in Business on 18 April 2025

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met with the leadership of two Turkish companies to discuss investment projects aimed at the development of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial and food industries on April 17 in Istanbul, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Murat Nurtleu with Yunus Emre Alimoğlu. Photo credit: gov.kz

With Orzax CEO Yunus Emre Alimoğlu, Nurtleu focused on the company’s project to produce dietary supplements in the Turkistan Region, which is progressing on schedule with government support.

Alarko Holding Chairman Izzet Garih spoke about the construction of a modern greenhouse complex in Shymkent, expressing confidence in the project’s success and the potential for expanding operations in Kazakhstan.


