Kazakhstan and Croatia Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation During High-Level Visit

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Gordan Grlić Radman on April 23, highlighting growing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Croatia.

Tokayev believes Kazakhstan-Croatia ties would continue to develop in a spirit of mutual trust and constructive dialogue, reported Akorda.

He noted the increasing interest of Croatian businesses in the Kazakh market, notably in energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and food production.

More than 30 Croatian-affiliated companies currently operate in Kazakhstan, including major brands Pliva and Podravka.

The officials also discussed enhancing cultural and educational exchanges between the two nations.

Gordan Grlić Radman met with Murat Nurtleu

As part of his official visit to Kazakhstan, Grlić Radman also met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu focusing on cooperation in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

“Croatia is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the Balkans and the European Union. Economic cooperation is a priority and a major driving force of our bilateral relations,” said Nurtleu.

Particular emphasis was placed on preparations for the upcoming visit of Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković to Kazakhstan and his participation in the Astana International Forum, reported the ministry’s press service.

Last year, the volume of mutual trade reached $282 million, placing Croatia among Kazakhstan’s top 15 trading partners within the EU.

Grlić Radman reaffirmed the Croatian government’s strong commitment to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas of mutual interest. Energy, transport and logistics, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and agriculture were identified as priority areas.

In the cultural and humanitarian domain, the counterparts agreed to mutually provide scholarships for students of both countries.

During the meeting, Nurtleu expressed gratitude to the Croatian side for its support in the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

Kazakhstan – Croatia business forum

Alongside the official negotiations, the officials inaugurated the Kazakhstan-Croatia business forum with the participation of representatives from the business circles of both countries. The event served as a platform for discussing prospects for bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, construction, information technology, tourism, and agriculture.

Entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan and Croatia confirmed their interest in expanding trade and economic ties and in implementing joint projects aimed at developing a sustainable partnership.

Grlić Radman is also set to visit the Astana Hub international technology park.