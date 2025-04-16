Kazakh President Sets Priorities Amid Global Market Shifts

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined main directions for Kazakhstan’s economic policy in response to shifting global market conditions caused by tariff conflicts, during a Security Council meeting on April 16, reported Akorda.

According to Tokayev, the current global economic situation is unstable and requires readiness for any scenario of its development.

“The government’s task is to prevent a decline in the well-being of the population, the rate of economic growth, and the volume of investments attracted,” he stated.

He highlighted that while global crises pose challenges, they also create growth opportunities. He identified several strategic directions to reinforce Kazakhstan’s economic, transport, logistics, and human potential.

Tokayev emphasized that plans for large infrastructure projects and digitization should remain central to the country’s economic policy.

“We must fulfill our basic social obligations to the population and continue implementing important infrastructure projects,” he said.

He also focused on improved monetary policy and enhanced measures to ensure Kazakhstan’s financial stability.