Kazakh Manuscript on Khans’ Genealogy Added to UNESCO Memory of World Register

ASTANA — The 18th-century manuscript “Khandar Shezhiresi” (“Genealogy of the Khans”) has been officially inscribed in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register, announced State Counselor Erlan Karin in his Telegram channel on April 17.

According to him, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the enhancement of activities to preserve Kazakhstan’s unique documentary heritage during the fourth meeting of the National Kurultai (Congress) on March 14 in Burabai.

“The ‘Khandar Shezhiresi’, a scroll over three meters long, traces the genealogy of the rulers of the Kazakh steppes. It not only highlights their deep historical roots but also offers insights into their connections with other peoples and civilizations from the sixth to the 19th centuries,” Karin wrote.

Previously, the UNESCO register included manuscripts of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, archival materials from the Nevada-Semipalatinsk International Anti-Nuclear Movement, as well as archival funds related to the Aral Sea.