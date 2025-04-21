Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to Visit Kazakhstan This Week

ASTANA – Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni is set to make an official visit to Kazakhstan on April 26–27, following an invitation from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

High-level talks will focus on strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Italy.

On April 27, Astana will host the first-ever Central Asia–Italy summit, reported Akorda.

During the President’s visit to Italy last year, Tokayev and Meloni expressed satisfaction with the countries’ diplomatic relations, which “have transformed into a strong partnership based on mutual trust, shared values, and effective cooperation”.