How to End April with Culture: Artistic Events to Visit This Weekend

ASTANA – Get ready for an unforgettable weekend packed with exciting events and captivating experiences in the lively cities of Kazakhstan. From fascinating exhibitions to lively concerts, there’s something for everyone. The Astana Times has curated a guide of events and activities to make your weekend truly special.

Astana

International Exhibition of Young Artists on April 16 – May 10

A fresh burst of color and creativity. This vibrant showcase of young talents brings bold, spring-infused energy to the gallery space. Perfect for anyone seeking new perspectives and inspiration.

Venue: Has Sanat Gallery; 14-D, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Run for Autism on April 26

Support children with autism by joining this community run — open to all ages and levels. Take part in a meaningful day and make a difference together.

Venue: Botanical Garden; Tickets are available here.

“The Goddess with Leopards” lecture on April 26

Step into ancient symbolism and untold myths. This lecture unveils the hidden meanings behind sacred stories – for lovers of mystery, history, and cultural insight.

Venue: Kulanshi Art; 22 A, Amanzholov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Ma Carmen” ballet on April 25-26

Bold and contemporary, this reimagining of Bizet’s classic fuses fiery passion, dynamic rhythm, and expressive movement into a powerful stage experience.

Venue: Astana Ballet; Tickets are available here.

Alessandro Safina’s concert on April 26

Enjoy a magical evening filled with the romantic voice of Alessandro Safina as classical opera blends seamlessly with pop in a soulful performance.

Venue: QazaqQoncert ; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Grand Concert on April 26

Fifty years of rhythm, tradition, and heart. The Kazakh National Orchestra invites you to a moving celebration of conductor Zheksen Aisyn’s life in music – a night of unforgettable folk harmony.

Venue: Kazakh National Orchestra of Folk Instruments named after Kurmangazy; 83, Ablai Khan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

A-Studio Live concert on April 26-27

Iconic voices, nostalgic hits, and a high-energy show. Great for a night out filled with music and good vibes.

Venue: Almaty Arena; 8, Nurkent Microdistrict. Tickets are available here.

World of Dances on April 27

Vibrant celebration of movement, rhythm, and color, featuring dance traditions from around the world. This show highlights the power of dance to unite cultures and tell stories. Must-see for lovers of culture, beauty, and the universal language of motion.

Venue: Zhambyl Philharmonic Hall; 35, Kaldayakov Street. Tickets are available here.