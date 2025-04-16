Al Jazeera to Open Correspondent Office in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The opening of an Al Jazeera correspondent office in Kazakhstan was one of the key topics of the meeting between President’s Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay, Al Jazeera Media Institute Director Eman Al Amri and Managing Director Issa Ali in Astana on April 15.

In his Telegram channel, Zheldibay said the new office will enhance reporting from Kazakhstan and all of Central Asia.

The Presidential TV and Radio Broadcasting Complex signed a memorandum of cooperation with Al Jazeera during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Qatar last year.

At the meeting, Zheldibay discussed plans to train journalists and create a documentary series on Kazakhstan’s history, nature, and development.

With Ding Yong, a deputy editor-in-chief of China’s CGTN, Zheldibay reviewed wide coverage of friendly relations and the dynamics of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China. A joint TV project was proposed to be launched for a more active cultural exchange between the countries.

The meetings took place ahead of the Central Asian Media Forum.