Survey Shows Rising Interest in AI, Digital Skills in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – A recent survey conducted through the eGov mobile application from March 3 to 9 revealed that 79% of respondents are eager to develop artificial intelligence (AI) skills, reported the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry on March 13.

More than 53,000 people nationwide participated in the survey, showing that 65% of respondents integrate AI into their daily lives and 35% in their professional activities.

The survey assessed digital literacy levels, finding that 22% of respondents are proficient in AI, 43% have basic knowledge but rarely use it, and 34% are unfamiliar with the technology. Citizens aged 30 to 45, who comprised 48% of participants, engaged most in the survey.

Vice Minister of Digital Development Rostislav Konyashkin noted that the public’s interest in AI presents an opportunity for digital education.

“We see a strong demand for digital skills training. This is a great chance for development,” Konyashkin said.

When asked about AI’s impact on daily tasks, 47% said human oversight remains essential. Meanwhile, 29% expressed concerns about potential job losses, while 22% believed AI would help people focus on more complex work.

Kazakhstan is also introducing regulations on AI. In February 2025, the Mazhilis began reviewing a bill to ban fully autonomous AI systems — those making decisions without human control. The law also proposes classifying AI by risk level and creating a national AI platform.