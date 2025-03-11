Steve Barakatt Shares Impressions of Kazakhstan After Performance

ASTANA – World-renowned composer and pianist Steve Barakatt visited Kazakhstan for the first time, performing at Astana Opera on March 8 in celebration of International Women’s Day. Speaking to Kazinform, he described Kazakhstan as a dynamically developing, trendy place.

Barakatt, a Canadian artist of Lebanese heritage, noted that Kazakhstan’s winter climate reminded him of home. He also emphasized the warm welcome he received in Kazakhstan.

As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in Canada for over 20 years, he was pleased to see Kazakhstan’s commitment to supporting children and improving their quality of life.

Having traveled many times across Asia, Barakatt highlighted Kazakhstan’s wonderful combination of European and Asian values, which were influenced by the Soviet era as well. He admired the country’s beauty of art, music, and ballet.

Barakatt expressed interest in Kazakh traditional music and revealed plans for future collaborations with local musicians, possibly including Dimash Qudaibergen.

Over 30 years of his career, Barakatt has performed more than 500 concerts across five continents and collaborated with major international artists and brands. His music has been featured in global sports broadcasts, including the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 Grand Prix, reaching millions worldwide.