Steve Barakatt to Perform at Astana Opera on International Women’s Day

ASTANA – Steve Barakatt, the world-renowned composer and pianist, will perform at Astana Opera on March 8 in celebration of International Women’s Day, announced the theatre’s press service. He will be the first North American composer and pianist to showcase his work at the Grand Hall of Astana Opera.

Barakatt will be joined by 125 musicians, singers, and dancers, including the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, Children’s Choir, and Ballet Company, under the direction of conductor Elmar Buribayev.

As part of his Néoréalité World Tour, Barakatt will present a selection of his most iconic pieces, such as “Néoréalité,” “Flying,” “Motherland,” “Cedars of Lebanon,” “Lullaby – The UNICEF Anthem,” and movements from his symphony “Ad Vitam Aeternam.”

The performance will offer a deeply emotional and inspiring experience, honoring the resilience, creativity, and contributions of women worldwide.

“I am truly honored to perform at the prestigious Astana Opera on such a meaningful occasion. International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate the remarkable contributions of women in all aspects of life, including their role as creators and nurturers of future generations. Through music, we hope to offer an unforgettable experience that uplifts and inspires,” Barakatt shared.

Barakatt, a Canadian artist of Lebanese heritage, is an award-winning composer, pianist, music producer, and creative director. Over 30 years of his career, he has collaborated with major artists and brands worldwide. He has performed more than 500 shows across five continents as a concert pianist. His music, featured in TV programs and global sports broadcasts, including the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 Grand Prix, has reached millions.

Barakatt is also known for composing official anthems such as “Lullaby,” which are broadcast globally, even from the International Space Station.

“This concert is more than a performance – it is a statement of empowerment and cultural diplomacy. Steve Barakatt’s music embodies universal emotions that transcend borders. We are honored to be part of this significant event and to present an artist whose work continuously inspires audiences across generations,” said Asar Qadir, the co-presenter of the event.