Preparations for Central Asia-European Union Summit Discussed at Ashgabat Meeting 

ASTANA — Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko took part at the Central Asia-European Union 20th Ministerial Meeting on March 27 in Ashgabat.

The leadership of the foreign ministries of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy – Vice-President of European Commission Kaja Kallas addressed the audience during the event, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Participants focused on the preparations for the upcoming Central Asia-EU Summit, which will take place on April 3-4 in Samarkand, including the practical implementation of joint regional programs and projects.

Vassilenko announced several Kazakhstan initiatives in the areas of agriculture, digitalization, and investment cooperation, outlining the nation’s vision for untapping the transit potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

He also emphasized the importance of tackling climate change in Central Asia, noting the significance of holding the Regional Climate Summit in Astana under the auspices of the UN in 2026.

Following the meeting, a joint communique was adopted, reflecting the priority areas of regional cooperation.

During his visit to Ashgabat, Vassilenko attended the side event dubbed International Year of Peace and Trust: Deepening Cooperation between Central Asia and the EU, organized at the initiative of Turkmenistan.

On the sidelines of the event, Vassilenko met with the newly appointed EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais to discuss regional cooperation in water resources management, science and education, and sustainable connectivity.