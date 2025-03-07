News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Ties With France, Balkan Nations and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles featuring Kazakhstan from international media around the world this week. Today’s foreign media digest covers Kazakhstan’s diplomatic and economic engagement with Balkan nations, Kazakh-French relations, international freight transportation and more.

The 4 French strategic pillars, from India to Kazakhstan

The Tribune published an article on Feb. 26 titled “Les 4 piliers stratégiques français, de l’Inde au Kazakhstan,” by Gérard Vespierre, discussing the strategic pillars of French influence in Asia, particularly focusing on its relationships with India and Kazakhstan.

“President Tokayev illustrated his desire to continue developing relations between Kazakhstan, a vast country spanning 2.8 million square kilometers, and France, independently of the spheres of influence exerted by its neighbors, Russian and Chinese.

Strategic relations were established between France and Kazakhstan in the early 1990s. Kazakhstan’s leading position in global uranium production aligns naturally with France, the world’s foremost producer of nuclear energy. An agreement was signed in 1996 between Areva (now Orano) and Kazatomprom, which exploits uranium deposits,” the article states.

Kazakhstan’s growing engagement in the Balkans

The Geopolitics published an article on March 4 about Kazakhstan’s increasing diplomatic and economic engagement with Balkan nations, particularly Croatia, Albania and North Macedonia.

“In February 2025, Kazakh senators held a meeting with members of Croatia’s parliament in Astana, setting ambitious goals for future economic cooperation between the two countries. Their major focus, according to reports, was on expanding trade, investment and diplomatic relations between Astana and Zagreb. During this momentous visit, Croatia’s parliamentary delegation also met with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko, who reaffirmed Astana’s commitment to deepening ties with Zagreb,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan, PTC Holding to develop terminal in Georgia

Kazakhstan’s national railway company, NC KTZ JSC, and PTC Holding signed a Memorandum of Intent to jointly develop terminal infrastructure in Georgia. The agreement was finalized during a meeting of the working group focused on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), as reported by the Diplomatic Insight on March 4.

“Under this initiative, a multimodal container terminal will be built in the Georgian port city of Poti. The facility will have an annual capacity of over 80,000 TEU, enhancing freight handling efficiency along the TITR. The total investment in the project is estimated at $30 million,” the article notes.

First container train from India to Kazakhstan launched

Three major logistics and rail companies in Asia have collaborated to launch the first-ever India-Kazakhstan Container Train, marking a significant milestone in international freight transport, India shipping news reported on March 6.

“This new service, which will pass through Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, is designed to facilitate more efficient trade and logistics between the countries, cutting down delivery times and expanding transport networks across the region,” the article states.

Kazakhstan takes vigorous steps to ensure economic and financial stability

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Economic Policy Council, discussing measures to strengthen economic balance and ensure the country’s financial stability, Trend reported on March 6.

“These discussions are held following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions outlined in his address to the people of Kazakhstan titled Just Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth, and Public Optimism.

Additionally, the council examined strategies for balancing monetary and fiscal policies to improve overall macroeconomic stability,” the article notes.