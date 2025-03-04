New Kazakhstan-China Rail Service to Boost Trade with Europe

ASTANA – KTZ Express, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) railway company, in collaboration with China Railway Container Transport (CRCT), has launched a new container rail service linking China and Europe, reported on March 3 the press service of KTZ.

The first container train, loaded with television components, departed from Chengdu, China, and headed to Lodz, Poland. The train will traverse Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye, ensuring uninterrupted cargo delivery and enhanced connectivity between these countries. The estimated travel time for this route is 52 to 60 days.

This new service not only boosts the transportation capacity of the region but also makes international logistics more flexible, faster, and reliable. The launch of the service underscores Kazakhstan’s strategic role as a key transit hub and reinforces its position in global cargo transportation.