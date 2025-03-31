Kazakhstan’s 7-Year-Old Chess Prodigy Wins as Nation Tops FIDE Championship

ASTANA — Kazakhstan emerged as the top-performing nation at the 2025 International Chess Federation (FIDE) World School Chess Championship, held from March 19 to 29 in Vrnjačka Banja, Serbia, winning four gold, three silver, and one bronze medal across twelve tournaments in six age categories, FIDE reported.

Astana’s seven-year-old chess player Abdul-Malik Kairat secured an early victory in the Open U7 (under 7) category, clinching the title after defeating India’s Om Esh Gottumukala in a crucial fifth-round match. He finished ahead of his closest competitor by one point with eight points in eight rounds.

India’s Pragnika Vaka Lakshmi also secured an early championship win, dominating the Girls U7 category with eight straight victories and a two-point lead over her rivals.

Kazakhstan’s gold medalists are Alisha Bissaliyeva in the Girls U9 category, Alimzhan Zhauynbay in Open U11, and Artyom Bogdanov in Open U17. Silver went to Nurislam Sultankhan in Open U9, Khanzada Amanzhol in Girls U13, and Malika Japparbekova in Girls U15. Nurmukhammed Kabinazar took bronze in Open U15.

Overall, the championship brought together 470 young competitors from 43 national federations.