Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to Open Four Trade Corridors

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan plan to enhance their trade relationship with the planned opening of four new trade corridors. This initiative, aimed at increasing bilateral trade turnover, was announced by Bakhtiyor Ibragimov, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, during a meeting with entrepreneurs from the Zhetysu Region.

Ibragimov highlighted that Uzbekistan is undertaking significant repairs at border checkpoints, which is expected to directly facilitate trade growth between the two nations, reported Kazinform on Feb. 27.

More than 1,000 enterprises with Kazakhstan’s capital operate in Uzbekistan, deepening interregional ties between the two countries. In 2024, trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan surpassed $4.2 billion, with Uzbekistan exporting goods worth $1.4 billion to Kazakhstan and importing more than $2.8 billion. In the past five months, Kazakhstan has also supplied 2 million tons of grain to Uzbekistan.