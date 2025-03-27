New Turanian Tigers Set to Join Kazakhstan’s Conservation Efforts

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to bring three to four additional Turanian tigers from Russia this year, Kazakh Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev announced at a March 26 government briefing, Kazinform reported.

“Thus, we will begin a large-scale launch of the Turanian tiger reintroduction project. The exact timing is still under discussion,” he said.

Nyssanbayev stated that the tigers brought from the Netherlands last year are currently housed in enclosures at the Ile-Balkhash Reserve.

“Their condition is very good. We have already reported mating, and we hope to see offspring by the end of this year,” he added.

Nyssanbayev noted that in February, a delegation of Russian tiger specialists visited Kazakhstan as part of a cooperation memorandum. They reviewed the infrastructure being prepared for the tigers arriving from Russia.