Kazakhstan Launches Centralized Digital Platform for Innovators

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev announced the launch of a single window of the national innovation system on Astanahub.com, a centralized digital platform for innovators, during a March 11 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, this system enables scientists, startups, and businesses to access state support and collaborate effectively. The Astana Hub ecosystem has already developed deep tech startups, some of which have generated over 10.6 billion tenge (US$21.6 million) and created hundreds of jobs.

Madiyev also reported that 19 of the most in-demand business processes were reengineered as part of the digital transformation, improving research funding, accreditation certification, and scientist incentives. As a result, process efficiency increased by 70%.

Currently, 12 types of government services in the field of science are available online. By the end of 2024, over 15,000 government services had been provided, with 95% processed electronically.

AI education and research funding

Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek noted that the total contribution of scientific projects to Kazakhstan’s economy has reached 118.4 billion tenge (US$241.4 million)

He said Kazakhstan’s scientific potential includes 25,500 scientists, 46% of whom are under 40 years old, working in 425 research organizations. Currently, 264 scientific and technical programs, over 2,300 projects, and 208 commercialization initiatives receive funding. More than 1,400 scientists have completed international internships.

Nurbek highlighted the development of AI-Sana, a program to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) startups. This year, 650,000 students will take AI courses.

In the second phase, 100,000 students will enroll in courses developed with Paul Kim, the chief technology officer of Stanford Graduate School of Education. By year-end, Kazakhstan plans to establish 1,000-1,500 AI-focused startup teams.

Over the past six years, government funding for science has increased sixfold, reaching 252.5 billion tenge (US$514.9 million) this year. Bektenov emphasized that under the Concept for the Development of Science until 2029, funding will grow to 1% of GDP.