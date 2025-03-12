Kazakhstan Expands Rare-Earth Metal Projects With $8 Million Lithium Exploration

By Aiman Nakispekova in Business on 12 March 2025

ASTANA – Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction has announced new projects for exploring and extracting rare and rare-earth metals, reported Kazinform.

The country has signed strategic agreements with the European Union, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, and China to develop its rare and rare-earth metal mining and production sector. As part of these efforts, German company HMS Bergbau AG is conducting geological exploration at the Akhmetkino lithium deposit, with an estimated investment of $8 million. The ministry estimates that the total investment could reach $500 million if reserves are confirmed.

In addition to lithium exploration, Kazakhstan is expanding its tungsten production. On Nov. 1, 2024, a tungsten processing plant was launched in the Almaty Region. The construction of a mining and beneficiation complex has been completed, and commissioning work for mining operations is underway. The project is valued at $300 million.


