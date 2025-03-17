Kazakhstan Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan with partners has provided humanitarian aid to farmers in Logar Province, Afghanistan, as part of the newly launched Promotion of Wheat Cultivation for Sustainable Development in Central Afghanistan program, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported.

The program’s official inauguration took place on March 6 in Pul-i-Alam, the administrative center of Logar Province. The initiative is supported by Kazakhstan, Türkiye, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

The aid included 15 tons of wheat seeds of the Lalmi and Amir varieties, distributed among 300 farmers from the Baraki-Barak, Mohammad Agha, and Pul-i-Alam districts. Additionally, 15 tons of fertilizers and 30 tons of urea were provided to improve soil fertility.

The Governor of Logar Province expressed gratitude for this support, emphasizing the urgent need for wheat seeds and other crops, such as beans and lentils, among Afghan farmers.

He also called for continued humanitarian assistance, particularly in the provision of wheat seeds, improved irrigation systems, and agricultural equipment to enhance Afghanistan’s agricultural sector.