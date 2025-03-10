Kazakhstan Calls for Stabilization in Palestine and Syria at OIC Ministerial Meeting

ASTANA — Kazakhstan delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu participated in the extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the situation in Palestine and Syria on March 7 in Jeddah. Nurtleu emphasized the need for a sustainable ceasefire, peace efforts, and regional stabilization.

The event participants discussed the current geopolitical situation, challenges and threats facing the Islamic world. They noted the need for early recovery of the Gaza Strip and stabilization of the situation in Syria, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During the meeting, Nurtleu noted that Kazakhstan has closely followed the Syrian crisis from its beginning, providing a platform for negotiations within the framework of the Astana Process.

“We call on OIC member countries to take active steps to stabilize the situation in Syria, taking into account the interests of the Syrian people,” said Nurtleu.

Kazakhstan emphasizes achieving a sustainable ceasefire between Hamas and Israel as the top priority regarding the situation in Palestine. The country hopes ongoing negotiations will lead to lasting peace, security, and the establishment of Palestinian statehood, aligning with relevant UN resolutions.

The event demonstrated the solidarity of Muslim countries with the Palestinian and Syrian peoples, as well as their desire for actions for the early settlement of the situation in the region.

As a result of the OIC Ministerial Council, the relevant resolutions were adopted and Syria’s membership in the organization was reinstated.