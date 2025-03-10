Kazakh, Italian Presidents Highlight Strong Bilateral Relations and Future Growth

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Italian President Sergio Mattarella emphasized the importance of intensifying the bilateral strategic partnership, elevating trade and investment, and expanding cooperation across priority sectors during a March 9 meeting.

Welcoming Mattarella, Tokayev noted that the two countries had established strong cooperation across various areas, reported Akorda.

“Many Italian companies operate in our market. There is rapid growth. Cultural and humanitarian ties are also developing dynamically. I believe that very strong relations have been built between our countries,” said Tokayev.

In response, Mattarella expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized that the meeting was a testament to the genuine friendship between the two nations. He underscored the significant potential for expanding the strategic partnership, notably in political, economic, trade, and cultural spheres.

A key topic of the meeting was the growing economic and trade relationship between the two countries.

Italy is one of Kazakhstan’s largest trading partners, with a trade turnover of around $20 billion last year. More than 250 Italian companies have established operations in Kazakhstan, spanning various sectors including energy, mechanical engineering, agriculture, and more.