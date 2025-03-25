Kazakh Fairy Tales: Heroes, Villains, and Timeless Legends

ASTANA — Long before the emergence of Marvel and DC comics, Kazakhs had their own superheroes. Instead of spandex suits, they were decked in shining armor, wielding swords, and riding horses faster than the wind. One of the most renowned batyrs is Kobylandy Batyr, often likened to Hercules — a fearless warrior devoted to protecting his people and defeating evil forces. What sets him apart is his loyal steed, Tayburyl, a horse so swift it could cross mountains and deserts in a single gallop.

In Kazakh folklore, the horse is more than just a means of transportation. It serves as a companion, a protector, and sometimes even a magical being. This deep cultural reverence for horses is a recurring theme in many legends.

Kobylandy Batyr

Kobylandy Batyr’s story is not merely a fairy tale but an epic translated into several languages. It begins with a heartfelt struggle. In the land of the Kipchaks, a powerful Kazakh tribe, lived a wealthy couple who, despite their riches, had no children. This was a source of deep sorrow and humiliation. At a grand gathering, they were publicly shamed with the words: “For those without sons, there is no place here. For those without daughters, there is no joy.”

Determined to change their fate, the couple embarked on a sacred pilgrimage, visiting holy places and praying to the spirits of their ancestors. Their journey was so grueling that their iron shoes wore down to thin coins, and their staffs diminished to the size of needles. Just when they were about to lose hope, their prayers were answered, and they were blessed with a son — Kobylandy. Not just any child, but one destined for greatness:

“One whom no enemy could defeat. One who would always be in battle. A bullet could not pierce him, A sword could not cut him. Throw him into water—he would not drown. Throw him into fire—he would not burn,” the fairy tale describes him.

Even as a child, Kobylandy displayed extraordinary strength and wisdom. By age five, he was deep in thought, and by six, his mind was as sharp as that of an elder. At twelve, he saddled his legendary horse, donned his armor, strapped on his sword and bow, and was ready for battle.

No heroic tale is complete without a love story. Kobylandy’s bride, Korkty, was not only a beautiful maiden but also his advisor and protector. Mukhtar Auezov, one of Kazakhstan’s greatest writers, described her as “a symbol of deep and wise love, caring and capable of foreseeing and overcoming the difficulties her significant other would face.” She also played a crucial role in nurturing Tayburyl, ensuring he was always ready for battle.

Kobylandy’s greatest battles were against the Kalmyks, foreign invaders who terrorized Kazakh lands. These warriors were strong and brutal, yet no match for Kobylandy and his allies.

“If Kobylandy arrives in my country, I’m doomed. He’s a falcon, and we are crows. Crows are the prey of falcons. He’s an eagle, and we are crows. It will be a tough battle,” one Kalmyk warrior even admitted.

Kobylandy’s victories symbolized national freedom and the Kazakh people’s determination to defend their homeland. His legacy continues to inspire generations.

Zhalmauyz Kempir and Er Tostik

Every fairy tale needs a formidable villain, and in Kazakh folklore, Zhalmauyz Kempir — also known as Mystan Kempir — fulfills that role. She is the classic “evil witch” figure—cunning, powerful, and feared. Her name itself is telling: “Zhalmauyz” roughly translates to “devourer,” while “Kempir” means “old woman” or “crone.”

Despite her power, she is never invincible. Heroes frequently overcome her through bravery, intelligence, and resourcefulness. A key theme in Kazakh folklore is the triumph of good over evil through wit and courage. What makes her particularly terrifying is her ability to shape-shift, often using deception to ensnare her victims. However, she is frequently outsmarted by quick-thinking heroes who seek wisdom from elders or magical animals.

One of the best-known stories featuring Zhalmauyz Kempir is Er Tostik. In this epic, she captures the hero, Er Tostik, and attempts to trap him in her lair. But Er Tostik, with the help of magical creatures and allies, outwits her and foils her plans.

Zhalmauyz Kempir’s character reflects the harsh realities of nomadic life. The Kazakh steppe was unpredictable and full of dangers, making vigilance and cleverness essential for survival. Her tales serve as a reminder that even the most daunting challenges can be overcome through resilience and ingenuity.

The legend of the swallow

The swallow holds a special place in Kazakh culture, symbolizing happiness and good fortune. A widely held belief states that if a swallow builds a nest on the roof of a house, it will bring prosperity to that home. One of Kazakhstan’s most beloved fairy tales captures this reverence — the legend of the brave swallow and the fearsome serpent, Aydahar.

According to the tale, Aydahar was a ruthless mythical serpent who ruled the world with terror. One day, he sent his servant, the mosquito, on a mission: “Fly across the earth and taste the blood of every creature. Return and tell me whose blood is the sweetest. Those creatures will be my next victims.”

The mosquito obeyed, sampling the blood of all beings. But on his return, he encountered a clever swallow who learned of his task. The swallow pleaded with the mosquito not to reveal the truth, warning that it would bring great suffering to humans. When the mosquito refused, the swallow took swift action — nipping off the tip of his tongue just as he was about to speak to Aydahar. Unable to articulate his answer, the mosquito could only buzz helplessly. Seizing the moment, the swallow declared, “I know what he wanted to say—the sweetest blood belongs to serpents like you!”

Furious, Aydahar launched himself into the sky in pursuit of the swallow. Though he managed to bite off the tip of her tail, she ultimately escaped, and Aydahar, blinded by rage, crashed into the earth and perished. From that day on, the swallow’s tail remained forked — a lasting symbol of her bravery and quick thinking.

This cherished story was so influential that the legendary Kazakh animator Amen Khaydarov created a cartoon adaptation in 1967. The legend of the swallow is a tale of courage, loyalty, and outsmarting evil — reminding us of the deep bond between humans and nature.

Kazakh folklore is rich with heroes, mythical creatures, and timeless lessons. These stories continue to inspire and reflect the values of resilience, wisdom, and bravery that remain deeply embedded in Kazakh culture today.