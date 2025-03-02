How Kazakhstan’s Rescue Dogs Save Lives in Disasters

ASTANA – Dog handlers in Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations are crucial in search and rescue operations, training dogs to work in extreme conditions and respond to emergencies. Often called “rescue dogs” or the “dogs of the Ministry of Emergency Situations,” these four-legged companions help responders find people trapped under rubble, lost in forests, or stranded in remote areas. Their keen instincts replace dozens of technical devices, significantly reducing search times.

In an interview with The Astana Times Nikolai Popov, a rescue dog handler with the ministry’s operational rescue squad in Astana, discussed the challenges and rewards of training rescue dogs.

Popov, who has been involved in dog training for most of his life, turned his passion into a profession. He has been with the rescue squad since 2000 and has worked as a dog handler since 2004.

“Thanks to their sharp instincts and keen hearing, rescue dogs are among the most effective tools for finding people affected by natural and man-made disasters,” said Popov. “In such situations, victims are often buried under debris or lost in nature, unable to escape on their own. That’s when our four-legged assistants come to the rescue.”

Training and selection

More than 70 rescue dogs serve in the ministry with 54 fully certified for active duty. An additional 20 are undergoing training to become certified rescuers.

“At the moment, our department has four dog handlers and five search-and-rescue dogs trained to locate survivors in disasters,” said Popov.

According to him, various breeds serve in the ministry’s canine units, with a preference for working and hunting breeds such as shepherds, spaniels, and Labradors due to their natural aptitude for search work.

“The selection process starts early, whether a puppy or an adult dog. Key qualities include a friendly and trusting attitude toward people, a strong sense of smell, physical endurance, good health, and a willingness to work. The dog must be eager to learn, free of aggression, and have a strong character,” explained Popov.

Dogs have an extraordinary sense of smell, with 300 million olfactory receptors compared to a human’s six million. Under ideal conditions, they can detect human scent up to 20 kilometers away.

Popov noted that unlike other service dogs, rescue dogs are trained specifically to assist people in distress. They must remain calm and approachable, even in chaotic environments. They undergo intensive training to withstand extreme weather, loud machinery, and high-pressure scenarios.

“Dogs must be able to navigate difficult terrain for long periods, travel by air and other means of transport, and work with handlers to maximize efficiency. The bond between handler and dog is crucial—lives depend on it,” he said.

Training is an ongoing process throughout a rescue dog’s life. Dogs train year-round before undergoing certification tests that assess obedience, agility, and their ability to navigate obstacles.

“Once a dog completes testing, it is approved for search-and-rescue missions,” said Popov.

He also highlighted that while search operations are serious work, they feel like a game to the dogs. They are motivated by food rewards and a natural desire to please their handlers. However, a dog’s 20 minutes of active search work is equivalent to three hours of human effort, making rest and recovery essential.

International rescue missions

Kazakh rescue dogs have also been deployed abroad, including in response to the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye. Kazakhstan sent a team of rescuers, handlers, and medical personnel to aid in search efforts. Six Kazakh rescue dogs worked alongside their handlers to locate survivors and recover victims.

“It was a difficult mission for the team and the dogs. We had to consider wind direction, terrain, distractions, and noise. The handler and dog worked together—first locating a possible survivor, then letting the rescue team clear debris, and then sending the dog back in,” said Popov.

Thanks to their coordinated efforts, Kazakh rescuers saved seven people from the rubble and recovered the bodies of 88 victims.

“The most challenging part of my job is recognizing and addressing issues in a dog’s training before they become serious problems. But when everything falls into place—when the dog and handler pass certification, compete successfully, and, most importantly, save lives—that’s the greatest reward,” noted Popov.

He emphasized that success in search-and-rescue operations is only possible through teamwork, dedication, and trust between handlers and their canine partners.