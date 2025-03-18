Astana Hosts Over 200 Events During Nauryz Celebrations

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital began to host concerts, exhibitions, performances, creative evenings, and other events on March 14 in the ten-day celebration of the Nauryz holiday, reported the Astana administration’s press service.

On March 19, Renewal Day, a citywide clean-up will be held as part of the Taza Kazakhstan environmental campaign. The event will also include a craft competition and a food festival featuring forgotten national dishes.

On March 20, National Sports Day, the Nurly Zhurek Social Services Center will host a national sports competition, while the active longevity center will organize a togyzkumalak (nine pellets) tournament for pensioners. Other events include a family relay race at the Qazaqstan track and field sports complex and demonstration performances at the Argymak equestrian sports complex.

On March 21, Unity and Solidarity Day, the national military-patriotic center will host a concert by the Kazakh orchestra Dostyk Sazy.

On March 21 and 22, a puppet theater will present the “Nauryz-Duman” show. National sports competitions, including a Walking Football tournament, will also take place throughout the city.

March 22, New Year, will feature the Nauryz Syilygy national awards ceremony at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, as well as the play “Abai-Togzhan” at the Musical Theater for Young Spectators.

March 23, Cleansing Day, will focus on environmental initiatives, including a citywide eco-campaign to clean the surroundings of buildings of snow. Astana will also participate in Earth Hour from 8.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. The day will also involve a citywide Tazaru clean-up campaign to clear courtyards of snow and debris, symbolizing a fresh start for the new year with new goals.