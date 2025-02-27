Middle Corridor Transports First Cargo Shipment from Japan

ASTANA — Japan completed its first-ever trial shipment through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) to Türkiye, Trend reported on Feb. 25.

The cargo departed from Nagoya, traveled through China and Georgia, and was delivered to Türkiye by Danish shipping and logistics company Maersk.

Central Asia and Caucasus Region Business Development Head Irakli Danelia highlighted that the Middle Corridor is becoming an important leverage point for diversifying supply chains from China, Japan, and South Korea to Georgia, Azerbaijan, and landlocked Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Maersk’s Head of Cargo Risk Management Min Young Kim emphasized that the Middle Corridor offers South Korean and Japanese companies a reliable and efficient alternative for European exports, enhancing supply chain resilience and reducing transit times.

Japan and South Korea have strategically supported this achievement to strengthen international logistics and reduce reliance on conventional transport routes.

“We believe this route will become a critical component of South Korea’s and Japan’s international trade strategy, and we are excited to support our clients in leveraging this innovative service,” he said.