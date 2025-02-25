Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to Hold First Summit After Border Deal

By Saniya Sakenova in Editor’s Picks, International on 25 February 2025

ASTANA – The first ever trilateral summit of the presidents of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will take place in Khujand on March 31, Deputy Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov announced during the high-level segment of the UN Human Rights Council’s 58th session in Geneva, reported the cabinet’s press service.

Edil Baisalov during the high-level segment of the UN Human Rights Council’s 58th session. Photo credit: Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers

“This meeting will mark a new chapter in cooperation, dialogue, and shared prosperity in Central Asia,” he said.

This follows the signing of the final protocol on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on Feb. 21.

“Reaching this agreement required courage, determination, and unwavering commitment to peace. This historic agreement is a testament to the power of diplomacy and regional cooperation,” Baisalov remarked.

He added that the meeting will be held during the Holy Month of Ramadan.


