Kazakhstan’s Energy Shift: Renewables Rise, Oil Production Expands

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is advancing its commitment to green energy while boosting its oil and gas production capabilities. The country has made notable strides in renewable energy, energy infrastructure, and petrochemical production, focusing on sustainability and local development.

In 2024, Kazakhstan reached a renewable energy milestone, with renewable energy sources contributing 6.4% to the nation’s total electricity generation, which equated to 7.58 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh). Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said eight new renewable energy projects, with a combined capacity of 163 megawatts (MW), were launched during the year during an expanded meeting on Feb. 26.

This year, the country plans to facilitate its transition to renewable energy, with nine new renewable energy projects scheduled for completion, adding a substantial 455.5 MW to Kazakhstan’s energy grid, reported the Energy Ministry’s press service.

Kazakhstan Aims to Boost Oil Production to 96.2 Million Tons in 2025

Kazakhstan produced 87.7 million tons of oil in the oil sector in 2024, slightly below the target due to repair work at major fields, such as Tengiz and Kashagan, as well as temporary international restrictions.

However, in 2025, Kazakhstan plans to increase oil production to 96.2 million tons, driven by the expansion project at the Tengiz field, which is expected to launch in the first half of the year. Other key projects are underway at the Karachaganak field and the Caspian shelf, including the Kalamkas-sea and Khazar fields.

Kazakhstan exported 68.6 million tons of oil in 2024 and plans to export 70.5 million tons this year. The country’s main export routes include the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline, the Atyrau-Samara pipeline, the Atasu-Alashankou pipeline, and the port of Aktau.

Kazakhstan Develops Oil Refining

Kazakhstan processed 17.9 million tons of oil in the refining sector in 2024 and produced 14.5 million tons of oil products. This figure is expected to remain stable in 2025. A significant development in the refining sector is the planned expansion of the Shymkent oil refinery, which aims to double its capacity from 6 million tons to 12 million tons per year. The Ministry of Energy is working with KazMunayGas and CNPC to finalize a framework agreement for this expansion, which will help meet the growing domestic demand for refined products.

Kazakhstan Increases Gas Production

Kazakhstan’s gas production reached 59 billion cubic meters in 2024, with plans to increase this to 62.8 billion cubic meters this year. To support this growth, new gas processing plants are under construction at Kashagan and Zhanaozen, and a new field, Barkhannaya, will be brought into operation in the Zhambyl Region. The country’s gasification program is also progressing, with 61.8% of Kazakhstan’s population gaining access to gas in 2024. Further expansion of the gas distribution network is planned for this year, and several large gas pipeline projects will be completed, including new sections in the Aktobe, Almaty, and Mangystau Regions.

Petrochemical Sector

In the petrochemical sector, Kazakhstan produced 540,000 tons of petrochemical products in 2024, with plans to increase this to 550,000 tons this year. The Ministry of Energy has developed a Roadmap for the Development of the Petrochemical Industry for 2024-2030, which includes significant projects to develop the necessary infrastructure and create incentives for the industry’s growth.

According to Satkaliyev, one key project is constructing a polyethylene production plant in the Atyrau Region, with a capacity of 1.25 million tons annually. Additionally, Kazakhstan is working on financing the Gas Separation Complex project and introducing mandatory labeling of motor oils to combat counterfeit products. A new law on the oil and gas chemical industry is also under development to support the sector’s growth.