Kazakhstan Plans to Expand Air Transport Network

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to increase its aircraft fleet from 104 to 221 by 2030 and expand its international routes from 119 to 200, according to Kazakh Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev.

Kazakh airlines acquire 10-15 new aircraft each year, with two new Airbus A320 NEO airliners added in early 2025 and another 14 expected by year-end. This will boost carrying capacity by 15%, said Lastayev during a Feb. 19 government meeting.

Regional airports in resort areas such as Katon-Karagay, Zaisan, and Kendirli are under development, with construction preparations underway. Each year, 26 socially significant air routes are subsidized to improve accessibility, focusing on tourist destinations such as Aktau, Balkhash, Kokshetau, Turkistan, Usharal and Urzhar. Small aircraft terminals and airfields at airports such as Usharal, Urzhar, and Balkhash have been upgraded, and 12 tourist routes will continue to be subsidized this year.

Kazakhstan has also undertaken investments in airport infrastructure. Last year, construction and repair work was carried out at 10 airports, with three new passenger terminals in Almaty, Shymkent, and Kyzylorda modernized, increasing their capacity by 6.5 times. Routine runway repairs were conducted at five airports, and major airfield surface repairs are planned for Aktau and Pavlodar airports this year.

Six airports, including Astana, Almaty, Aktobe, Karagandy, and Shymkent, will become key air hubs as part of a broader strategy to enhance air traffic and cargo capacity. These projects aim to attract $2.1 billion in private investment.

Aktau is also planned to become a multimodal hub, combining air, road, rail, and sea transportation with a technical center for aircraft maintenance and a training facility for aviation specialists.