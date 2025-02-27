Kazakhstan Moves Forward with Nuclear Energy Plans for 2025

ASTANA – Last year, uranium production reached 23,270 tons, with 308 tons of uranium products sold and 380 fuel assemblies exported. During the past year, negotiations were held with potential suppliers of nuclear technologies as part of the open competitive dialogue procedure to select a consortium for the construction of a nuclear power plant.

Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said during an expanded meeting on Feb. 26 that the government approved the Zhambyl district in the Almaty Region as the location for the nuclear power plant in December 2024.

This year, key milestones include selecting a vendor or consortium by July 1, finalizing intergovernmental agreements and contracts by November, and developing a comprehensive Nuclear Industry Development Strategy through 2050, which includes plans for additional nuclear power plants and the growth of other sectors within the nuclear industry.

The Interdepartmental Commission of Kazakhstan is evaluating proposals from global reactor suppliers for the country’s first nuclear power plant, focusing on safety, reliability, and sustainability. According to Satkaliyev, 207 questions, organized into 19 sections, were sent to potential suppliers, and their responses are currently being analyzed.

Satkaliyev also identified several promising sites for the construction of Kazakhstan’s second nuclear power plant. The Balkhash site has the potential to accommodate up to four units, each with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts. The Kurchatov site is also considered viable, allowing for the construction of two units of the same capacity. The Mayek site is suitable due to its history of hosting a power station, making it a stable location for a medium-power plant.

However, Satkaliyev did not specify a start date for construction. He emphasized that the focus remains on completing the process for the country’s first nuclear power plant.