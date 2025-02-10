Kazakhstan Launches Year of China Tourism with Cultural Celebration

ASTANA – The Year of China Tourism in Kazakhstan was officially launched in the Kazakh capital on Feb. 8, with a vibrant cultural presentation. The event, held at the city’s largest shopping center, showcased Chinese culture with a dragon dance, mask tricks, Chinese songs, and culinary delights.

Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin highlighted that the Year of China Tourism offers a unique chance for Kazakhstan’s citizens to learn more about China and visit its famous landmarks, reported inbusiness.kz.

“We welcome Kazakh tourists and encourage them to visit more often, to experience the beauty of our landscapes and try our traditional cuisine,” said Han.

In 2024, tourism between the two countries saw significant growth, with over 655,000 Chinese visitors to Kazakhstan. The initiative is expected to further boost tourism and foster stronger ties between the two countries.

During the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China, over 30 major events were held in Chinese cities and over 200 agreements were signed.