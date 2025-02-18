Kazakhstan, Iran Strengthen Trade Relations at Business Forum in Tehran

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Iran have taken significant steps to enhance trade ties, with over $90 million in agreements signed during a recent business forum in Tehran, where Kazakhstan also expressed its readiness to supply $250 million worth of products to the Iranian market, reported the Kazakh ministry’s press service on Feb. 17.

The event, co-chaired by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev and Iran’s Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, focused on exploring the vast potential for strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The forum featured B2B meetings and a signing ceremony, which resulted in the signing of 10 commercial agreements worth $92.8 million. This marks a key milestone in improving trade relations. Kazakhstan also expressed its readiness to supply Iran with 75 types of products valued at $250 million.

During the visit, Shakkaliyev held discussions with Iranian officials, including ministers of agriculture, industry, mine and trade, and roads and urban development. A particular focus was placed on expanding agricultural trade, with trade turnover growing by 33.3% in 2024, reaching $219.8 million. Kazakhstan is eager to increase its exports of wheat, barley, flour, and vegetable oils, with Iran continuing to be a vital market for Kazakhstan’s grain exports.

To strengthen trade ties, Shakkaliyev’s delegation suggested opening a QazTrade office in Tehran, which would assist Kazakh businesses in finding new partners and expanding their footprint in the Iranian market. QazTrade has previously organized three trade missions to Iran, resulting in key contracts worth millions of dollars.

Shakkaliyev also met with the Karafarin Entrepreneurship network members, including Iran’s 100 major business leaders. The meeting focused on expanding trade ties and discussed potential opportunities across various industries, from chemicals to textiles.

Also, Shakkaliyev participated in the plenary session of the third Caspian Economic Forum, where he emphasized the importance of enhancing trade and cooperation within the Caspian region. He highlighted Kazakhstan’s role in improving transit infrastructure and ensuring the smooth flow of goods, emphasizing that regional collaboration is vital to maximizing the region’s trade potential.