Kazakhstan and Georgia Strengthen Political and Economic Ties

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Feb. 6 to discuss strengthening political, economic and regional cooperation, with a focus on boosting trade, infrastructure and collaboration on multilateral platforms.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties across various sectors, including trade, energy, investment, tourism, artificial intelligence and digitalization. They also addressed pressing international issues and regional security, according to the Akorda.

Special attention was given to increasing the volume of cargo traffic along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and modernizing the corridor’s transit infrastructure.

Tokayev commended Georgia’s dynamic progress in recent years, emphasizing the significant results of the reforms and impressive 9.4% economic growth. The President expressed great appreciation for the extensive development of Kazakh-Georgian relations, highlighting Georgia as a reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the Caucasus region, united by strong bonds of friendship and deep historical connections.

“Kazakhstan and Georgia cooperate effectively at various levels, including between parliaments, governments and state bodies,” Tokayev said.

In turn, Kobakhidze expressed gratitude to the President for the warm welcome and noted that Kazakhstan was among the first countries he visited after taking office.

“Strengthening political and economic cooperation is of great importance to us. We are ready to support Kazakhstan’s interests in various formats, including multilateral platforms,” he said, extending an invitation for Tokayev to visit Georgia.