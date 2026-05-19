UN Goodwill Ambassador Dimash Qudaibergen Visits Bangladesh on Humanitarian Mission

ALMATY – Kazakh singer and Global Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM) Dimash Qudaibergen arrived in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on May 17 as part of a humanitarian mission focused on displaced communities and regional humanitarian challenges, reported the DimashNews agency.

Cox’s Bazar is a home to one of the world’s largest populations of forcibly displaced people, many of whom continue to rely on long-term humanitarian assistance. International organizations and local partners are now providing support in areas including shelter, healthcare, education and social services.

The region also faces growing climate-related challenges, including seasonal flooding and cyclones, which further complicate humanitarian operations and living conditions for local communities.

As part of the mission, Qudaibergen is expected to participate in a series of meetings and field visits aimed at familiarizing him with IOM humanitarian initiatives in Cox’s Bazar and drawing international attention to humanitarian assistance and sustainable development efforts in the region.