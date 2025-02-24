Astana Mayor Highlights Efforts to Strengthen Food Security, Support Investment Projects

ASTANA — The Kazakh capital plans to launch 55 investment projects this year, according to Akim (Mayor) Zhenis Kassymbek.

On his Instagram page, Kassymbek discussed ongoing initiatives to boost the city’s food security through new enterprises on Feb. 23.

He outlined several key projects, including RnR Group LLP’s bakery and vegetable storage facility in the city’s Saraishyk district. The facility produces 25 tons of products daily and stores 6,000 tons of vegetables. The company plans to open a dairy plant in 2026, with a private investment of 8.1 billion tenge (US$16 million) and 250 new jobs.

Kassymbek also visited a vegetable storage facility in the Baikonur district, in which SAIANUR VIP-SERVIS LLP invested 1.8 billion tenge (US$3.6 million) and created 200 jobs. This facility will help stabilize fruit and vegetable prices. Another major project is the upcoming central warehouse of the Technodom store chain, set to open in the Saraishyk district. It will cost 11.1 billion tenge (US$22 million) and create around 200 new jobs.

He highlighted the success of 49 investment projects launched last year, which attracted 301 billion tenge (US$598 million) and created 4,100 jobs.