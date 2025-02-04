Astana International Forum Returns in 2025 After One-Year Break

ASTANA – After a one-year pause, the Astana International Forum is set to return this year. The forum, which was postponed in 2024 due to financial constraints caused by unprecedented flooding, will be held in May with high-ranking officials leading the preparations.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has signed the official order for its organization, reported Kazinform on Feb. 3. Kazakhstan’s top officials will be part of the organizing committee tasked with preparing the event. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy will oversee the implementation of the order to ensure the smooth execution of the forum.

Last year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made the decision to cancel the forum due to the devastating floods in the country and the need to reallocate financial resources to address the destruction and provide assistance to citizens.